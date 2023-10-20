Seattle Police to deliver press conference on city's drug use ordinance

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is expected to deliver a press conference regarding a drug ordinance enforcement operation that was conducted in the downtown area on Friday.

The press conference is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be streamed live in the video player above.

According to the SPD, Chief Adrian Diaz will detail out the operation which was primarily concentrated at 12th Ave. S and S Jackson St., and the area around 2nd Ave., 3rd Ave., Pike St. and Pine St.

