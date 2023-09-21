Seattle Public Utilities asking people to 'voluntarily' reduce water use

article

Due to the dry summer, Seattle Public Utilities is asking customers to "voluntarily" reduce water use as it's facing a potential water shortage.

About 1.5 million people are being asked to save water until there is enough rain to refill the mountain reservoirs to necessary levels, the agency announced on Thursday.

SPU said as of Monday, Sept. 18, the region is averaging about 149 million gallons per day (mgd) of water use. This includes water consumed by residents and businesses in the city of Seattle, plus consumption amounts for customers who receive Seattle Water through other cities and water districts in King County.

Our hydrologic model suggests a deep drawdown of our mountain reservoirs. Water levels are already lower than average, and we are adjusting to sustain adequate water supply for our customers and the rivers this fall," said Elizabeth Garcia, water resources planner at SPU. "We are also asking our customers to help, too, by voluntarily reducing their water use."

The last time SPU asked customers to "voluntarily" save water was in 2015.