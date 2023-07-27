Snohomish Co. deputies seek help finding missing teenage boy

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who went missing on Saturday, July 22.

According to the SCSO, 15-year-old Ivan Ramirez's last known location was at a fair in Mountlake Terrace with a friend.

His family reports that it is unusual for Ivan to have been out of contact for this long. He was expected to return home the night of the fair, but he has not been heard from since.

Authorities say Ivan was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Featured article

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has seen or knows where he is to call their non-emergency line at 425-407-3999.

This is a developing story.