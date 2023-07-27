Seattle Police search for missing 68-year-old man with dementia

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Seattle man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the 68-year-old, known as ‘Armondo’, was last seen near the corner of 3rd Ave. and James St. in Downtown Seattle.

Authorities say he has dementia, and was seen wearing a brown shirt, camouflage pants and bright green sneakers.

Anyone who sees or knows Armando's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.