President Joe Biden is set to deliver his third State of the Union Address on Thursday at 9:00 p.m., directly from The House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol.

The Capitol Police Department is planning to shut down several roads around the building in an attempt to make sure everyone is safe during the event.

Here is the full list of street closures and when they are expected to begin:

At 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and 3rd Street, SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue, SW, and Independence Avenue, SW

At 1:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

At 3:00 p.m., the following road will be closed to the public:

First Street between Garfield Circle, SW and Peace Circle, NW

At 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

First Street between Independence Avenue, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

At 7:00 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

From 6:30 a.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.