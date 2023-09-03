Stillwater prison incident that sparked lockdown 'resolved'

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says a situation at the Stillwater prison has been "resolved" after an emergency lockdown on Sunday.

The DOC tells FOX 9 inmates have returned to their cells after about 100 inmates refused to do so Sunday morning. An emergency lockdown was issued starting around 8 a.m. for the incident. In an update shortly before 4 p.m., the DOC said the incident was "resolved without incident" adding everyone was back in their cells.

A spokesperson called the incident "peaceful" throughout, saying there were no reported injuries. All staff had been able to make it out of the occupied areas aside from two guards who were in a secured zone.

The DOC blamed "dissatisfaction" among inmates over "modified cell release schedules over the holiday weekend" for the incident. Activists however claimed a "lack of access to clean water" drove the emergency situation. DOC officials say those claims are false.

"The modified schedule provides limited access facility-wide to out-of-cell time for showers, phone use and recreation," officials wrote. "The modification is due to staffing challenges. Claims by some in the housing unit and from outside groups about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false."

However, speaking with media,

Officials say Stillwater remains under lockdown status, which is expected to remain in place through the holiday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

In a statement from the AFSCME Council 5, a union that represents corrections officers in Minnesota, Executive Director Bart Andersen said the lockdown on Sunday was a result of "chronic understaffing" at the prison.

"Today’s incident at MCF- Stillwater is endemic and highlights the truth behind the operations of the MN Department of Corrections with chronic understaffing leading to upset offenders due to the need to restrict programming and/or recreation time when there are not enough security staff to protect the facility," said Andersen. "Our union believes to our core that our correctional facilities cannot have transformational offender programming without sufficient facility security, we can and must have both."

There are currently 1,202 inmates being held at the prison. The prison, built in 1914, includes seven living units along with a minimum-security unit outside the main perimeter.