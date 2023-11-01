Texas Rangers World Series Parade 2023: Watch Live

Thousands of Texas Rangers fans are celebrating a World Series title and will continue celebrating Friday with a parade for the championship team in Arlington.

It’s a celebration that plenty of fans have been waiting for, for 50 years – since the team first moved to Arlington in 1972.

The Rangers came close in 2010 and even closer in 2011. The 2023 Rangers were finally able to claim baseball’s ultimate prize. And for the fans, the feeling can be described as jubilation, euphoria, and ecstasy.

The city of Arlington will now host its first-ever championship parade on Friday, Nov. 3.

"The parade needs to be and is going to be in Arlington, Texas," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. "We've invited mayors from Fort Worth and Dallas to participate in the parade. It's important that people know that this isn't an Arlington-only team."

Several North Texas school districts canceled class on Friday to allow students and staff to go to the parade and to avoid traffic issues that could be caused by the parade.

From high school band practice, to building the floats, the city of Arlington is ready to put on a celebration fit for champions.

Bowie High School band director Rumaldo Solis got the call Thursday morning that his students will perform in the World Series championship parade.

"We got the music this morning. So other bands that prepare for the Rose Bowl or things of that nature, they have all this time. For us, we started [Thursday] and so you’re going to see how good the kids in Arlington are going to be," Solis said.

Band students from all six Arlington ISD high schools will perform together.

Senior Diego Rodriguez couldn’t stand still from the excitement.

"Then I heard there was no school and the bands are doing it, like what it’s like, it all just settled down together, I mean that’s exciting," he said. "When we play it out there [Friday], it’s just going to be all energetic and super exciting."

A main stage is set up outside Globe Life Field for the world champs to share some moments of this journey with their fans, along with floats for the players and their families to ride in.

"My daughter’s got school and I’m taking her out of school, and we’re heading up here at eight in the morning," Rangers fan Deven Burkett said.

Burkett is nowhere near alone, as Arlington police are expecting a World Series championship crowd of 250,000 to 300,000 people.

"Imagine having two Cowboys games and three to four Rangers game going on at the same time. It’s about the size of the crowd we’re expecting," said Tim Ciesco, with Arlington PD.

It’s the makings of an unprecedented party, with support from agencies, including Grand Prairie police, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS troopers to prioritize safety for all.

"In preparing for that, we’ve taken a look at what other cities have experienced after a World Series win," Ciesco said. "Our goal is to make sure we have a very robust presence there, and no matter where you are along the parade route, you will be able to see police. We will be very visible."

Texas Rangers Victory Parade Start Time

The parade is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a ceremony honoring the team around 1:15 p.m. on the North Plaza.

Texas Rangers World Series Parade Route

It will be a 1.9-mile-long procession that will circle around Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, which is the Rangers’ former home.

It will then move along Cowboys Way to AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway.

Texas Rangers Victory Parade Parking

Starting at 8 a.m., parking lots surrounding Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center will be open to the public to park for free.

The Live! by Loews parking garage, Cowboys parking Lot 3, 4 and 5 and Rangers’ parking lots A, B, K, R and T, some of which are inside the parade route, will be closed to vehicles before and during the festivities.

Designated handicap parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis in Texas Rangers parking lots on the north, east and southeast sides of the parade route.

Texas Rangers Victory Parade Street Closures

Streets surrounding Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium will be temporarily closed for the parade route by 10 a.m.

Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive

AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway

Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive

E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way

Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way

Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way

Arlington Weather for Texas Rangers Championship Parade

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the weather in Arlington on Friday will be perfect for a parade.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said it will be sunny with low humidity and a mild breeze. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

"[Friday], we couldn't pick a better day for a parade if we tried weather-wise," Evan said.

Post-Parade Celebration

A 30-minute program led by Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Chuck Morgan will happen right after the parade ends at Globe Life Field's North Plaza.

Texas Rangers executives, manager Bruce Bochy, and Ranger players will speak during the celebration.

