Shooting investigation underway in Toppenish

Police in Toppenish, Washington are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

The Toppenish Fire Departmnet responded to a report of a shooting that happened off Pearne Street before 6 a.m.

Police are at the crime scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It's unknown how many people were hurt and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-1629 or 509-836-6229.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.