UAW Strike map: Here's where autoworkers have walked out

The UAW strike is in its third week with no end in sight and, on Friday, union President Shawn Fain is expected to announce more striking locations. But which of the Big Three will be targeted remains to be seen.

Fain called a 2 p.m. update which will be streamed live on social media and in the player at the top of this page.

The UAW called the update but said little else about the nature of the update. Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Fain indicated that more locations could one strike while perhaps one could be spared. Fain posted a meme on X that featured an edited photo from The Bachelor that replaced faces with the names of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis with the caption "'Tune into @UAW's Facebook page at 2pm on Friday, October 6th to see who gets the rose!"

UAW members have made it clear through picketing: They're not giving in. Their requests for higher pay and the end of tiers have rung out through the U.S. over the past three weeks as union President Shawn Fain's multi-pronged approach to slowly call on local union chapters to strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis is starting to affect the big three.

So far, there are 43 facilities on strike across the country. These strikes been slowly rolled out starting on Sept. 15 as part of the UAW's ‘stand-up strike’ strategy. Rather than strike all 150,000 members at once, Fain and the UAW have slowly called on members to strike.

It started with three factories in Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio on the day the strike expired, at midnight on Sept. 15. Each company had a plant affected in the first strike.

A week later, the strike expanded to 38 facilities – all of which were either GM or Stellantis as Fain cited significant progress with Ford. However, a week after that, he announced strikes against Ford's Chicago Assembly plant and GM's Lansing Delta Assembly.

We're keeping track of every plant that's on strike with the map below. Click into each bubble to see which plants are on strike. News app users, if you can't see the map below, tap here.

Plants on strike

Michigan UAW plants striking

Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac

Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville

Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti

Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton

Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek

Lansing Redistribution in Lansing

Stellantis Marysville

Centerline Packaging in Center Line

Centerline Warehouse in Center Line

Sherwood in Warren

Warren Parts in Warren

Wayne Local 900

QEC in Auburn Hills

Stellantis Romulus

GM Lansing Delta Assembly

California

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario

Colorado

Denver Parts Distribution

Stellantis Denver in Commerce City

Florida

Stellantis Orlando

Georgia

Stellantis Atlanta in morrow

Illinois

Chicago Parts Distribution

Stellantis Chicago in Naperville

Ford Chicago Assembly Plant

Massachusets

Stellantis Boston

Minnesota

Stellantis Minneapolis

Mississippi

Jackson Parts Dist.

Missouri

Wentzville GM plant

Nevada

Reno Parts Distribution

New York

Stellantis New York

North Carolina

Charlotte Parts Dist.

Ohio

Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester

Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro

Local 12 in Toledo

Oregon

Stellantis Portland in Beaverton

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Parts Dist.

Tennessee

Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.

Texas

Fort Worth Parts Dist.

Stellantis Dallas

Virginia

Stellantis Winchester

West Virginia

Martinsburg Parts Dist.

Wisconsin

Hudson parts Distribution

Stellantis Milwaukee