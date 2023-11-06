Veterans Day free meals and deals being offered this year

article

Businesses and organizations are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Here are some restaurants with promotions this year on Veterans Day.

Keep in mind, most require proof of military service to access these discounts.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can receive a Free 12" Cheese Pizza at Anthony's. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID to redeem.

Applebees

Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and the National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from a select menu when they dine in at Applebee’s this Veterans Day. More info here .

Arby’s

On Nov. 11, Arby’s will offer veterans and service members a free Classic Roast Beef sandwich, valid only at locations in select markets (listed below). Offer available for past and present armed service members. Must show valid proof of service or be in uniform.

Limited offer will be available at locations in the following select markets: Minneapolis, Evansville, Birmingham, Ft. Wayne, Jacksonville, Huntsville, Erie, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Atlanta, Greenville, NC, Montgomery, Duluth, Syracuse, Mobile.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty personnel can get one free breakfast menu item from the specialized menu on Veterans Day at all Bob Evans restaurants. Dine-in only with proof of military service required.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a complimentary order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp - crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce - with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with valid ID on Veterans Day. Available all day, no purchase required.

Year round, Bonefish Grill offers a 10% off Heroes Discount to service members, veterans and first responders.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Nov. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members (with valid ID). Only available for dine-in.

BurgerFi

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can head to BurgerFi to enjoy 20% off their order. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID to redeem.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active military a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and entrée item from a prix fixed menu on Nov. 11. Find more information here .

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage for veterans and active-duty military with show of ID on Veterans Day. Available all day, no purchase required.

Year round, Carrabba’s offers a Heroes Discount providing 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military personnel can enjoy a complimentary entrée from a special Veterans Day menu on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only. More info here .

Denny’s

Denny’s Veterans Day offer is a free Original Grand Slam (Dine-in only) on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, 5 a.m. - 12 p.m. for all active military and veterans (with Military ID or DD214). At participating locations only.

Dunkin’

Retired and active military can receive a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Fogo de Chao

From Friday, Nov. 10 Sunday, Nov. 12, military veterans and active-duty personnel will receive a 50% discount off the Full Churrsaco Experience, and all their guests will get a 10% discount off the Full Churrasco Experience as well.

Must present Military ID, DOD ID, DVA ID or DD214 ID to receive discount.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is hosting its Military Appreciation event on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. - close. Any person who has served in the U.S. military is eligible to be served a free dinner. More information here .

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, veterans and active-duty military will be treated to a free single scoop all day at participating locations. Guests must show valid military ID to enjoy a scoop on Handel’s.

Hooters

Active and retired military can choose one free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11, 2023 at participating locations. Military ID or proof of service required. More information here .

Huddle House

Valid military ID can be presented to receive a free MVP meal.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military dining in can get free red, white and blueberry pancakes or a pancake combo at IHOP restaurants on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military personnel can get a free doughnut of choice and a free small coffee, hot or iced, no purchase necessary. The offer is limited to one per guest, in-shop and drive-thru only.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse is offering a special Veterans Day menu for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In order to qualify, veterans and service members must present their military ID or come in uniform.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day, and 10% off their meal year-round.

Old Chicago

Active military and veterans can receive a complimentary lunch entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11.

Outback

Outback Steakhouse is offering all its Military Mates a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Outback is offering an additional $10 BONUS for all active and retired Military Personnel who visit the restaurant on Nov. 11, 2023 (valid from Nov. 12, 2023 - Dec. 17, 2023)

Perkins

On Veterans Day, active duty, retired military, and veterans are invited to their local Perkins to enjoy a free Magnificent Seven meal. To receive the offer, please present a valid military ID.

Red Robin

Veterans and active military guests can dine in and receive a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries on Saturday, Nov. 11. More info here .

Rock Bottom Brewery

Rock Bottom Brewery is offering 20% off for active duty and veterans all day. Valid for dine-in and to-go. Must show military ID.

Smokey Bones

Active duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free Create Your Own Combo on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for dine-in only on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at all Smokey Bones locations with a valid military ID.

Tuscan Brands

Tuscan Brands will be honoring veterans at Tuscan Kitchen, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, and Toscana Italian Chop House & Wine Bar by serving a complimentary family style meal to veterans and their guest on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans and their guest must RSVP by calling the restaurant located in the town they reside in, or online at www.tuscanbrands.com/veteransday.

This story was reported from Detroit.