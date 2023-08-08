Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Cars shoot at each other on I-5 near Kent, WSP seeks witnesses

By FOX 13 News Staff
WSP video captures drive-by shooting on I-5

The Washington State Patrol is searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say they were able to capture the two suspect vehicles firing at each other on a WSP cruiser dashboard camera. Listen Closely (Courtesy: WSP)

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a drive-by shooting that happened on I-5 last month. Troopers released new dashboard video of the incident on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, the incident happened on July 18 at around 12:30 a.m. Troopers were on a traffic stop on southbound I-5 just north of 272nd St. in Kent when they heard loud popping sounds from gunfire. 

The WSP says the troopers on scene observed two vehicles, a red sedan and a white sedan, passing by at a high rate of speed. Both were seen shooting at each other.

Authorities say a tow truck in the area became disabled after being struck by two rounds. No injuries were reported.

Troopers attempted to chase the suspects, but lost sight of them. They believe the suspects may have exited to S. 272nd St.

WSP detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or anyone who has information on the suspect vehicles to email Detective Hanson at Tim.Hanson@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.