Poweball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no winners

Powerball's search for the next billionaire continues after no winners were identified in Wednesday's lottery drawing.

Below were the winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing for then-jackpot $1.2 billion, which apparently no one got:

9, 35, 54, 63, 64 PB: 1

The next drawing – with the grand prize bumped up to $1.4 billion – will be held on Saturday, October 7.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, two tickets with five matching numbers – which is worth $1.2 million – were sold in California during the Oct. 4 drawing.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are more than a billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

