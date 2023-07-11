Woman arrested in Ohio suspected in the murder of nursing assistant in Everett

The nationwide manhunt is over for the Michigan woman accused in the deadly shooting of a traveling certified nursing assistant in Everett.

Christopher Wilson was found dead inside his apartment on Baker Ave on June 10. On July 11, FOX 13 learned that his former girlfriend, Shawntea Grimes Hamilton, was arrested in Ohio. Hamilton was a suspect in Wilson's death.

The victim's dad, Cornelius Wilson, said he's relieved she's been found and will be sent back to Washington to face justice.

"There is a relief, to which an individual is in custody," said Cornelius.

She's the lone suspect Everett Police have named in his son's murder. An Everett detective called Cornelius to tell him the news.

"He just informed me that she was apprehended in Toledo," he said.

Police were searching for Hamilton since Christopher was found shot to death June 10, in an apartment complex in Everett. He was from Detroit, Michigan, and was working as a traveling certified nursing assistant in Washington. He'd also worked at other locations nationwide including Pennsylvania during his career.

"Christopher was a fun-loving young man, liked cooking, quick to share a joke. I’ve never seen him a down-and-out person," said Wilson.

A neighbor told police they heard shuffling and three pops the night he was shot, the next day bullet holes were found in his apartment walls and in a neighbor's car parked across the street. When police entered his apartment, they found him dead.

Cornelius says Hamilton also worked as a traveling healthcare professional and had previously dated his son, but he believes the relationship may have been over.

"He had said he had separated himself from her, um, about 40 days, 45 days prior to this happening as far as a relationship, but still had communications with her," said Cornelius.

Prior to his death, Cornelius had talked to Christopher. He said his son was in good spirits and was looking forward to moving apartments within the city of Everett on June 11.

"We have a young man who was a hard worker, taking steps to distance himself from a young lady who obviously was deeply disturbed," said Cornelius.

The family is hoping for more answers.

"This is 31 days since his murder, and she made it from Everett, Washington to Toledo, Ohio. If she did it on her own, that’s a possibility, how she was able to get from the West Coast to the Midwest," said Wilson.

Cornelius says that Hamilton was found about 65 miles from her last known address in Detroit. It's unclear when she might be sent back to Everett for a first appearance in Snohomish County Court.