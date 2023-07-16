Woman critically injured after car plunges into Puget Sound off Alki Beach following crash

A woman was critically injured after her car crashed into another on Alki Beach. The crash sent her vehicle into the waters of Puget Sound.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest in the West Seattle neighborhood arriving on the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in the water and bystanders trying to save a woman's life.

(Seattle Police Department, Detective Judinna Gulpan )

Both the man and woman were transported to Harborview Medical Center, the woman with life-threatening injuries and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were drivers of their respective vehicles-- the woman ended up in the water.

According to police, it appears the man driving was going at a "high-rate of speed" before crashing into the woman's vehicle.

Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives will be leading the investigation of this case. It's unclear what, if any, charges the causing driver would face.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TCIS office at 206-684-8923.