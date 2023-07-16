Woman critically injured after car plunges into Puget Sound off Alki Beach following 2-car crash

article

A woman is critically injured after her car crashed into another on Alki Beach. The crash sent her vehicle into the waters of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police's southwest precinct patrol and harbor unit responded to the 1300 block of Alki Ave. SW around 6 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in the water and bystanders trying to save a woman's life.

Both the man and woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. The woman has life-threatening injuries and the man has non-life-threatening injuries. Both were drivers of their respective vehicles-- the woman ended up in the water.

According to SPD, it appears the man driving was going at a "high-rate of speed" before crashing into the woman's vehicle.

Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives will be leading the investigation of this case. It's unclear what, if any, charges the causing driver would face.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TCIS office at (206 )684-8923.