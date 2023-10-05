WSDOT: SR-520 bridge over Lake Washington to close this weekend

The SR-520 bridge in Seattle will close down in both directions starting Friday and will remain closed throughout the weekend.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this will be the second of three consecutive weekend closures for the SR-520 bridge.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, the bridge will be closed between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE in Clyde Hill. The closure will end at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

The SR-520 trail will remain open across the lake for pedestrians and bicyclists during this time.

Officials are urging drivers traveling across Lake Washington to plan ahead this weekend. They say the best alternative to getting across the lake would be to take I-90.

WSDOT says crews will close SR-520 at least four more times before the end of the year – with the project slated to wrap up in Spring 2024.

