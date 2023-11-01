WSP investigates deadly crash between semi-truck, person in Algona

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian that happened in Algona Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:40 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson sent out an alert saying southbound SR-167 was closed due to a serious crash, and traffic would be diverted to 15th NW.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) identified the location being on SR-167 just north of Ellingson Rd.

At around 2 p.m., the WSP announced that the pedestrian died after being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The WSP says the semi-truck driver was not impaired during the crash, and the investigation is now shifting focus towards determining the reason why the person was walking in the roadway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.