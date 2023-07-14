WSP looking for Marysville 9-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for a 9-year-old girl who was taken by her mother during a supervised visit.

Troopers say 9-year-old McKinsley Ellis was taken by her mother, 38-year-old Tawnya Ellis, on July 17 around 10 p.m. Tawnya does not have custodial rights of the child.

WSP said there is concern for the safety and welfare of the child.

McKinsley is 4'10" and weighs around 80 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a light blue shirt.

Tawnya is 5'8" and weighs around 175 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

No vehicle information was made available. It's unclear where they're heading.

If you see them, call 911.