WSP searching for 81-year-old man missing out of Olympia

The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing out of Olympia.

WSP says Thomas Balbo was last seen on Friday around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Black Lake Boulevard.

Balbo has medical issues that require he be found as soon as possible.

Balbo is 5'5", 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. His associated vehicle is a red 2006 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with WA license B53405H. It's unknown what he is wearing.

Anyone who sees Thomas Balbo is asked to call 911.