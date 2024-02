The Washington State Patrol has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Suquamish.

WSP says Emily Castaneda-Sigo was last seen on-foot near State Route 305 and Suquamish Way around 12 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a gray backpack, and black Crocs.

Castaneda-Sigo is 5'4", 1200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call 911.