WSP searching for woman who walked away from facility in Marysville

The Washington State Patrol has put out an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a woman who walked away from a secure facility in Marysville on Sunday.

Police say 52-year-old Bonnie Langseth was last seen around 9:20 p.m. on foot near 63rd Pl. NE.

Langseth is 5'5", 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants, and black shoes.

WSP says Langseth is unable to care for herself.

If you see Langseth, please call 911.