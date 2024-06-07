WSP searching for missing man last seen in Seattle

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help locating a man who went missing from the Seattle area Friday afternoon.

WSP says 32-year-old Michaeles Tramble was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Linden Ave. N.

Tramble is 5'9, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black shorts with a green stripe, and black sandals.

WSP says Tramble is autistic and may not be able to return home without assistance.

WSP did not specify which area of Linden Ave. N. Tramble was last seen in.

If you see Tramble, call 911.