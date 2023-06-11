WSP seek missing Indigenous man last seen in Everett

article

Washington State Patrol has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man last seen in Everett.

Authorities say 27-year-old Justin Jimicum, Jr. was last contacted by family around 8 a.m. on June 7, at Providence Medical Center in Everett.

Jimicum later checked out of the hospital, but still has not been seen or heard from since then.

Jimicum is described as 5’9" and 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo shared by WSP shows him with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a tribal design, and black spandex-style shorts.

Anyone with information on Jimicum’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.