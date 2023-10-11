Regence BlueShield emphasizes importance of Medicare during upcoming enrollment period

In a recent statement, Michael Reeves, the Assistant Director of Medicare Sale at Regence BlueShield, highlighted the criticality of Medicare as the year draws to an end.

"Medicare is vital at this juncture for two reasons," he began. "Firstly, there's a surge in individuals planning to retire by year-end. These retirees transition from their employer group coverage and need to onboard a Medicare plan to see them through retirement."

Reeves went on to point out the second reason being the annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage, which begins on October 15th and lasts till December 7th. This yearly phase is when many look into adjusting or choosing their Medicare plans.

Before diving into what Regence BlueShield oers, Reeves discussed the "ABCs of Medicare." He clarified, "Medicare Part A is your federal hospital insurance, whereas Part B covers doctor visits, professional claims, and even some medical equipment." He also noted that both these parts come with varying costs, copays, and for Part B, a premium.

"We at Regence," Reeves elaborated, "or Medicare Part C, an advantage plan replacing original Medicare. This transition means instead of the federal government, you now have a local company insuring you." Additionally, he mentioned the benefit of added coverage like dental, vision, and hearing insurance which may not be present in the original Medicare.

For those who feel overwhelmed by these options and the approaching enrollment period, Reeves recommends starting with the social government site, Medicare.gov.

This platform provides a comprehensive overview of all available plans based on the user's location. Additionally, Regence has its dedicated page at regence.com/Medicare, offering insights into their Medicare plan options.

Reeves' most vital piece of advice, however, was to collaborate with a local agent.

"Medicare can be daunting and sometimes feel like a mammoth task," he acknowledged. "Engaging with a local agent, which comes at no additional cost, can simplify this process immensely. They can guide you through the options and ensure you choose a plan that resonates with your requirements."

In concluding, he emphasized the importance of a reliable local company, like Regence BlueShield, to assist individuals during the intricate phases of Medicare, ensuring they're not left feeling overwhelmed or lost.