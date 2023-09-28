J.P. Crawford two-out single gives Mariners 3-2 walk-off win over Rangers

article

J.P. Crawford saved the season for the Seattle Mariners.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and their season teetering on the brink, Crawford drove a Jonathan Hernández pitch just over the head of left fielder Evan Carter to steal a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night that keep Seattle's playoff hopes rolling into the final weekend of the season.

The Mariners were staring at a loss that would have all but ended their realistic hopes of a postseason berth. They would have been two games behind the Houston Astros and three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final two Wild Card spots with just three games left to play. Instead, a shaky Aroldis Chapman opened the door for Seattle in the ninth inning before Crawford's base hit saved the day.

Logan Gilbert pitched well for Seattle in his outing against a high-powered Texas offense. Two solo home runs were the only damage he allowed with just three hits, no walks and five strikeouts allowed over six innings. However, the offense hadn't done enough to overcome the deficit until Crawford came through with their backs against the wall.

Seattle had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth innings and were unable to get the runner home. They should have had a runner in scoring position in the fifth inning as well, but a base running mistake from Jose Caballero ruined that opportunity.

After retiring the first seven batters he faced, Gilbert left a fastball over the middle of the plate that Leody Taveras drove into the center field seats to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Then with two outs in the fourth inning, Adolis García drove a hanging slider into over the left field wall into the Seattle bullpen for a 2-0 advantage.

Julio Rodríguez snapped a streak of five straight plate appearances with a strikeout by taking a curve ball away from Jordan Montgomery out to right field for his 32nd home run of the season to cut the Texas lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cal Raleigh singled and Dylan Moore walked with two outs to put runners on, but Ty France popped out to second base as the Mariners were unable to get closer.

Caballero singled with one out and Crawford followed with a single to left field that should have put two runners on. Instead, Caballero tried to take the extra base and got thrown out by left fielder Evan Carter at third base. Rodríguez grounded out to first base to end the inning and the threat was erased.

Another missed change came in the next inning for Seattle. Eugenio Suárez doubled to lead off the sixth inning only to be left stranded at second base with Seattle unable to deliver the key base hit.

Raleigh and Moore led off the ninth inning with consecutive singles to left field off Chapman to give Seattle one last chance. Chapman had a wild pitch get by Jonah Heim for the runners to advance before Chapman walked Ty France to load the bases with no outs.

Pinch-hitter Mike Ford popped out to shallow center field and Josh Rojas did the same into foul territory near third base as another chance appeared ready to slip through Seattle's fingers.

Instead, Crawford's heroics keep Seattle's hopes alive heading into the final three games of the season.