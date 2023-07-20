Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic suffers left foot fracture after kicking water cooler in dugout

article

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was put on the 10-day Injured List after he fractured his left foot during Wednesday's game.

Kelenic was in tears as he spoke to the media on Thursday, saying that he made a mistake by kicking a cooler in the dugout after an at-bat.

He broke a bone in his foot and there is no timeline for when he will be back in the starting lineup.

The team called up outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma. Marlowe is in the lineup in left field and batting eighth for his Major League Baseball debut.