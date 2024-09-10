NBA commissioner walks back expansion talks, to be discussed this season

The Seattle Supersonics, a team many thought would return to the NBA sooner rather than later, may be a long way from becoming a reality once again.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Athletic that there wasn't much talk about expansion in the league's board of governors meeting on Tuesday, adding that there are still many unknowns surrounding the addition of new teams.

According to The Athletic, the NBA isn't ready to decide whether it will expand, let alone which markets. However, Silver said the process "will be addressed later this season."

Still, Silver's comments are disappointing to say the least for Seattle sports fans, as many have awaited the return of the Sonics for 16 years. Though the Emerald City is home to the Storm and Kraken, who have already played multiple seasons at Climate Pledge Arena, adding an expansion team doesn't seem like a priority for the National Basketball Association.

So, was there false hope? Despite Silver always teasing questions about bringing the Sonics back, he hasn't ever really given a concrete answer about Seattle's future with the NBA. Yet, recent developments in the league seem to point to an expansion announcement within the next few seasons.

Many point to the NBA's new broadcasting agreement, which is approximately three times the amount of the league's current deal. While the deal is still being worked on, those funds from the TV deal, coupled with Seattle's growing sports market, seem to point to the Sonics' return.

Silver's tone with The Athletic seemed to be a bit hesitant, likely because the new media deal is being met with some criticism from regional sports networks. The report claims New York Knicks owner James Dolan argued the league is devaluing and deemphasizing local media deals, partially due to the addition of extra games exclusive to national broadcasts.

Silver adds that they will look at the local broadcast situation for some teams, along with possible options in European basketball.

As Silver and the rest of the league work to flesh out the broadcast agreement, Seattle sports fans can only speculate when they'll finally get their NBA team back.

