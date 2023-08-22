Report: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery

article

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Per Adam Schefter, Smith-Njigba broke the bone in his wrist on his 48-yard reception in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The report states that Smith-Njigba could still be ready for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10th depending on the severity of the injury.

Smith-Njigba is having surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Smith-Njigba appeared to have injured his left wrist bracing against the ground when he was tackled at the 1-yard line by Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

Smith-Njigba leads the team in catches this preseason with six receptions for 83 yards in preseason games against Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 20 overall pick out of Ohio State has been impressive throughout training camp for the Seahawks and appeared primed to play a big role in Seattle's passing game alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Depending on the length of recovery from the surgery, the Seahawks may have to begin the year without him.

Additionally, the injury leaves Seattle's receiving corps a bit thin. Dee Eskridge is going to miss the first six games of the season to suspension and is sidelined currently with a knee sprain as well. Dareke Young just returned to practice last week after dealing with a hip.groin injury for over a week, and Cade Johnson has been out a week since sustaining a concussion in the preseason opener against the Vikings.

Cody Thompson, Jake Bobo, Johnson and Matt Landers are among the group trying to find a way onto the back end of the team's roster entering the season.

Fellow first round pick, No. 5 overall selection Devon Witherspoon, has also been sidelined due to a hamstring strain for over a week as Seattle's top two selections are currently unavailable.

Head coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to speak after practice on Tuesday and could provide an update on Smith-Njigba's status moving forward.