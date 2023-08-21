Reports: USC hires UW athletic director Jen Cohen

University of Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen will become the new AD at the University of Southern California, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel posted the news on social media Monday morning. While an official announcement has not yet been made, the USC Trojans scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT.

The news comes during a tumultuous time for college athletics as multiple teams have announced they are leaving the Pac-12 for other conferences, including Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.

Cohen was named UW's Director of Athletics in 2016 and has been with the university for 24 years.

During her time at UW, the Huskies won at least 17 Pac-12 Championships. She also hired Kalen DeBoer to lead Huskies Football.

Cohen helped secure a major apparel sponsorship partnership with Adidas worth $119 million.

She is originally from Arcadia, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.