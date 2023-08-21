Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Asotin County, Garfield County
4
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Skamania County, Thurston County, Wahkiakum County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 10:15 AM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, King County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Benton County, Chelan County, Columbia County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Franklin County, Garfield County, Grant County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Walla Walla County, Whitman County, Yakima County

Reports: USC hires UW athletic director Jen Cohen

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Washington Huskies
FOX 13 Seattle

UW and Oregon joining Big Ten in 2024

The Big Ten presidents' council has voted to admit Washington and Oregon in August of 2024, a crushing blow to the beleaguered Pac-12.

SEATTLE - University of Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen will become the new AD at the University of Southern California, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel posted the news on social media Monday morning. While an official announcement has not yet been made, the USC Trojans scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT.

The news comes during a tumultuous time for college athletics as multiple teams have announced they are leaving the Pac-12 for other conferences, including Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.

Featured

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage – and rivals – for stability in the Big Ten
article

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage – and rivals – for stability in the Big Ten

A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

Cohen was named UW's Director of Athletics in 2016 and has been with the university for 24 years.

During her time at UW, the Huskies won at least 17 Pac-12 Championships. She also hired Kalen DeBoer to lead Huskies Football.

Jennifer Cohen

Cohen helped secure a major apparel sponsorship partnership with Adidas worth $119 million.

She is originally from Arcadia, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.