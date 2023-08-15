Seahawks active LB Jordyn Brooks from PUP list

article

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks passed a physical with the team on Tuesday and was activated from the physically unable to perform list just seven months removed from a torn ACL in his right knee.

Brooks was injured in a game against the New York Jets on New Year's Day. He was attempting to tackle tight end C.J. Uzomah near the sidelines when he planted on the turf and immediately recoiled and fell down. Brooks had surgery to repair the damaged ligament just over two weeks after the injury, which puts his impending return to the practice field.

Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that both Brooks and safety Jamal Adams – also on PUP recovering from a quad tendon tear last September – were getting close to returning.

"(Adams) and Jordyn are both doing a ton of stuff," Carroll said. "They’re not held back at all. They’re not restricted. They’re doing full-speed workouts, direction changes, turning and running at full speed, and their long durations to try to guarantee their conditioning before we put them out there. We just have to do the right thing and make sure their confidence is there. We have logged enough time in the football movement stuff so that we know when they get out there, it’s not going to be anything new to them. We’re really going overboard to try to pull that together."

Brooks was one of six players to open training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the Seahawks to open training camp. Tight end Noah Fant and cornerback Riq Woolen have also been activated since camp got underway with Adams and nose tackles Bryan Mone (knee) and Austin Faoliu (knee) still on the list.

Players on the PUP list also are unable to take part in the team walkthroughs, which happen in the morning before practice. If the team follows the script they have with Fant and Woolen returning to action, he'll get a few days of work in walkthroughs under his belt before returning to the practice fields.

Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush have been the two starting inside linebackers throughout training camp for the Seahawks. Brooks is the presumptive starter alongside Wagner when he's back to full strength. However, Bush's presence gives Seattle the chance to ease Brooks back in to the mix without overburdening his recovery. ACL injuries have tended to be a 9-12 month recovery timeline. However, athletes are finding faster and more effective recovery methods to push that window forward.