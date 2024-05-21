Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark to take on Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena

The Indiana Fever will be facing a critical test as they aim to shift their season's momentum with a road win against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. (PDT) on Wednesday, May 22 and can be seen on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).

The Fever, still in search of their first win, are 0-4 both this season. On the other side, the Storm hold a record of 1-3 and have yet to win a game in their conference matchups. Indiana hopes to halt its four-game slide, whereas Seattle looks to leverage its home-court advantage in the upcoming matchup.

Despite a challenging previous season where Seattle went 4-16 at home and 11-29 overall, the Storm's scoring prowess was evident, averaging 78.8 points per game while shooting 41 % from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc. Indiana, while facing their own struggles on the road, with a 7-13 away record last year, managed to average 81 points per game.

On Monday, the New York Liberty continued their strong start to the season by defeating the Seattle Storm with a score of 74-63, marking their first 4-0 start in 17 years. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Fans are also eagerly watching Indiana Fever's rookie Caitlin Clark, who has shown promise and is adjusting to the professional level. Her starter performance boasts an average of 17 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over her first three WNBA games, positioning her among top league talents in history for her rookie numbers.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles against DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Elsa/Getty Images)

While her shooting percentage stands at 40%, down from her final college season, she has racked up 21 turnovers.

The impact of Clark's presence is undeniable, with record attendance and TV ratings noting sellout games and unprecedented interest, as seen in the Connecticut Sun's home opener and the Liberty's ticket revenue – setting a WNBA record for the latter, according to an AP source.

Only a few single seats for $65 plus taxes and fees were available as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ticketmaster listing. Fans who didn't snag a ticket can watch the game on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe named as Seattle Pride Parade 2024 grand marshals

WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season, commissioner says

Seattle Storm announces Sue Bird as newest member of team ownership group

Sue Bird says joining ownership group of the Seattle Storm felt inevitable

Seattle Storm open historic new $64 million facility in Interbay

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.