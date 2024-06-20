World No. 1 Nelly Korda's 3-under round grabs solo lead at Sahalee

article

World No. 1 Nelly Korda drained a 15-foot birdie putt on her final hole of the day to post a 3-under par 69 to grab the early solo lead during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.

Korda carded six birdies during his opening round with a bogey and a double bogey serving as the only blemishes on her initial trip around the course.

"Overall, played pretty well," Korda said. "I think I just had one bogey and one double, which you kind of – if you try to be aggressive when you've hit it off-line, it just bites you in the butt. So I did on that hole. Overall, I think I played pretty well. I took my chances where I could and I played safe for the majority of the round."

Korda opened with a birdie on her first hole of the day – the par-4 10th – and had a string of three straight birdies to move to the top of the leaderboard. A fifth birdie on the par-4 3rd hole gave Korda the lead at 4-under par before her one big blunder of the round.

After driving the ball into the left tree on the par-4 4th hole, Korda successfully pitched out to about 25 yards short of the green, and 49 yards short of the back-left hole location. However, Korda's pitch didn't clear the ridge in the middle of the green and left her 50 feet to the hole. After lagging her par effort up to three feet, Korda missed

"This entire golf course is so demanding," Korda said. "I had to make some pretty good up and downs as well. Where you're hitting – you have to chip it out because you can't get it on to the green. You have overhanging trees. You chip it out well and have probably 30, 40 yards to the green, and you just have to make that up and down.

"I pitched it out to about 50 yards, and it's just such a slow green. That whole green is in the shade. … When these greens are in the shade the majority of the day they're really soft compared to the ones that are in the sun, have sun exposure and release a little bit more and get a little firmer. Just misjudged it."

Korda bounced back and capped her round with a birdie on the 181-yard par 3 9th hole, draining a 15-foot putt to take the solo lead from seven players tied at 2-under after the morning wave.

"Any single time I can shoot under par in a major I think that's a positive," Korda said. "Hopefully that will just give me good momentum going into the next few days."

Korda was also enthused by the presence of her sister, Jessica, and her new baby, Greyson, on the grounds on Thursday as well. Jessica – who played in the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship – is currently on maternity leave from the tour after giving birth in February.

"It's so nice to have them out here. I haven't seen her in a while. She came out early to support me on the first day, and I can't be more thankful," Korda said.

2023 U.S. Open champion Allisen Corpuz, 2023 Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, and European Solheim Cup team stalwarts Leona Maguire and Charley Hull are among the group from the morning tied at 2-under par.

Hull dealt with some drama earlier this week as her golf clubs didn't arrive with her in Seattle after her flight from London on Monday night.

"Tuesday I was bored because even my gym shoes was in my golf bag," Hull said. "I couldn't really go to the gym. I had to run in my other, like, normal shoes. I just waited at the airport for my clubs. They didn't know where they was, whether they was on the flight over from London or still in London or here. It was a bit stressy. We found them in the end."

The delay kept Hull from getting any time on the course on Tuesday, and she played a full 18-hole practice round on Wednesday.

"I don't remember the last time I played an 18-hole practice round. I usually just do nine and nine, see the course once, and that's it. It was a pretty long practice round," Hull said. "And I had really, really bad stomach cramps yesterday as well, but I had to play. So I didn't feel the best, but I woke up this morning and felt fine and played all right, so there you go."

Hull felt comfortable with the setting at Sahalee as it reminded her of Woburn Golf Club, her home course in Milton Keynes in England.

They have three different golf courses there and the Duchess (course) is just like this, but this is a bit longer," Hull said. "I feel pretty comfortable. I love tree-lined golf courses. The tighter it is, usually the better I play."

Hull had just one "silly bogey" on the par 5 6th hole. She completely misjudged her birdie putt and hit it too firmly and with too much anticipated break leaving her a 5-foot try for par, which missed.

"I thought I was back at U.S. Open when I thought the putt had about ten feet of break on it and it only had about three, so I missed the hole by like seven feet left," Hull said. "The next hole I bounced back with birdie so it was all right."

Corpuz is coming off her best result of the year with a T-5 performance last week at the Meijer LPGA Classic. She had three birdies and a lone bogey as par of her 2-under par round.

"It feels like the game has been coming around," Corpuz said. "Definitely feels like it's in a good spot now. Yeah, just always trying to work to get better."]

Like Korda, Boutier finished her round with a birdie on the par 9th. Boutier stuffed a 7-iron in to three feet for a closing birdie.

"I was a little bit in between clubs but decided to go with the 7-iron, and hit it really solid and had a good chance for birdie on the last hole. It's nice to be able to finish with a birdie," Boutier said.

Boutier bogeyed the par-4 14th before going bogey-free for her final 13 holes of the day.

"I think my long game was very solid," she said. "I had quite a few birdie chances. Didn't make all of them, but had a decent look at few of them, so I think that was definitely very helpful."

Maguire said she has been struggling off the tee with her driver recently with misses high and right. Just such a drive led to a bogey on the par 4 7th hole on Thursday, but four birdies on the day also got her into the clubhouse at 2-under par.

Akie Iwai, Arpichaya Yubol and Amy Yang are also tied at 2-under par.

Brooke Henderson – the 2016 champion during the last trip to Sahalee – Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and 2024 U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso are among players on the course during the afternoon wave on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

