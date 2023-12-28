A warm December day and mainly dry skies

A VERY mild day for Western Washington with highs in the mid 50s!

Friday, we could see even warmer temperatures and break a record high for the day in Seattle around the Pacific Northwest.

A few showers overnight, but any rain will be light. Lows will be mild, only into the mid to upper 40s.

Best chance of rain falling Friday will be along the coast. Most showers, if anything, will be light.

Highs Friday will be well above average, and potentially record highs for the date.

Snow levels will remain high for the next several days, so mountain passes will be good for driving. We will start to see snow levels drop Sunday, so a few light snow showers are possible.

New Year's Eve is looking dry, and we will see a partly cloudy and dry start to the new year!







