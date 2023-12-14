Seattle Weather: Drying out Friday and into the weekend

We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this evening with areas of patchy fog. A few sprinkles might pass by the coast and western parts of the Puget Sound overnight into early Friday morning.

Overnight lows will be mild, only dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Areas of patchy fog are possible as well.

Friday morning we could see a few morning sprinkles along the coast and north, along with a few areas of patchy fog.

Highs Friday will warm into the low 50s, which is several degrees above average. A few sunbreaks with highs clouds for the afternoon.

Ski resorts are partially open for Friday, but make sure to check which lifts are running. Only a few inches fell in the Cascades for Thursday, so base depths are not super impressive.

High pressure will stick around Friday through most of Sunday, which will lead to dry skies and mild temperatures.

Rain returns Monday with showers through Wednesday. Looks like Tuesday will be our wettest day in the extended forecast.