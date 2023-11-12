Early showers through Monday morning, afternoon sunbreaks

A dry start to our Sunday, but it ends with rain and breezy winds at times.

Overnight lows will start in the mid 40s with showers and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Showers will linger into the early morning hours with snow levels dropping to 4000' in the morning. A mix of rain and snow at the higher mountain passes.

Skies will dry out by midday for most with more sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than Sunday, topping out in the low 50s.

Skies will stay dry through Tuesday with a few showers possible Wednesday, then more dry weather through the end of the week. Another round of active weather for next weekend.