Heavy rain & mountain snow returns Saturday

A beautiful sunset this evening after a drier and calmer day for the Pacific Northwest. Here is a look at the sunset this evening.

Overnight we will see mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the low 30s.

A stronger system moves in by Saturday morning with widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Heavy snow will fall at the passes Saturday morning through early Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades above 2500' including Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass. Snow totals 8-12" expected.

We might even see a few snowflakes at the lower elevations, specifically the Kitsap Peninsula, the Hood Canal area and up near Bellingham. Most likely any snow that falls it will not stick around long and accumulation will be minimal. If it does snow, the timing looks to be before midday Saturday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Saturday morning through the evening for strong winds along the north coast & north interior.

Rain will be heavy at times Saturday, but not expecting any major river flooding. We might see a few rivers rise to action or minor flood stage, but nothing like earlier in the week.

Highs Saturday will also be cooler, only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Snow levels will rise Sunday with scattered rain showers for the lowlands. A few lingering showers are possible early Monday, then dry time into Tuesday.