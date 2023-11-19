Morning fog to sunbreaks Monday

Showers, wind and mountain snow have tapered this evening and will continue overnight.

After a snowy day at the passes, the Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled and no major travel issues this evening.

Monday morning will start cool with temperatures and areas of patchy fog. Watch for slick spots on the morning commute.

The next round of rain moves in later Tuesday as a weak front sweeps through Washington. Showers will linger into Wednesday.

Dry skies will continue Thanksgiving into next weekend with chilly temperatures in the forecast.



