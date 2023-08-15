Seattle weather: Excessive heat grips Western Washington

For the second day in the row, highs are expected to skyrocket into the 90s. The heat hangs on into Wednesday. Dramatic relief arrives by Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 11 p.m. tomorrow for the Seattle region. The warning expires tonight for the coast and South Sound: thankfully, those communities are expecting temperatures to cool a little bit tomorrow. Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory lasts until 5 p.m. today for places in the orange on the map - this includes the Olympics, Everett and Bellingham.

Fire danger is unfortunately elevated. A Red Flag Warning is posted until 10 tonight for the western slopes of the Cascades. Don't set the state on fire!

Check out highs today:

A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for our big heat wave. Behind it, a batch of cooler air will arrive by Friday, knocking back highs to the upper 70s.

There might be some light, patchy smoke today from the fire burning in the North Cascades, but air quality shouldn't take a major hit. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says it expects good air quality today.

