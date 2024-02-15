Seattle Weather: Chilly start, dry & milder Friday

A snowy start to Thursday for some this morning, with up to 5" of snow in the southwest interior and along the Hood Canal.

Looking ahead to tonight and the weekend, we are going to see much calmer conditions. We start with the cooling temperatures overnight.

Tonight, skies are slowly drying out and temperatures will be dropping. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Watch for slick spots in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be below freezing for a lot of neighborhoods.

Skies will be partly cloudy and dry for Friday, with a few more clouds into the afternoon. Showers will move in late into the overnight hours.

Highs Friday will be warmer, back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds will pick up Friday morning through Saturday morning around the Cascade Gaps. A Wind Advisory for wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Showers will return for the weekend with milder temperatures. No major weather events in the extended forecast.