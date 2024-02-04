Seattle Weather: Increasing light showers Monday

A beautiful Sunday for the Pacific Northwest with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The west coast is being hit by a strong storm system, especially on the southern California coast. This atmospheric river is bringing heavy rounds of rain, wind and mountain snow. In the Pacific Northwest, we will see some wrap around moisture increase throughout the day Monday. This will only bring us light rain and light mountain snow, compared to the dangerous conditions to our south.

Increasing overnight clouds and showers are expected by morning on Monday. Winds around the Cascade Mountain gaps will pick up this evening with gusts up to 40mph through midday Monday.

Temperatures overnight into Monday will be around seasonal average, upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers will increase throughout the day Monday, from the south moving northward by the evening. Rain will remain light with light snow in the mountain passes.

Highs Monday will be around average, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will still be gusty for the Cascade passes through midday.

Looking ahead to this week, no major weather systems or storms are expected. Temperatures will be around average and a few showers each day.