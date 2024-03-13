Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny with temps in the 50s Thursday

Wednesday ends with a beautiful sunset and mild temperatures. A few clouds earlier in the day led to more sunshine before the sunset.

Highs on Wednesday were several degrees warmer compared to early in the week. We're slowly getting to more average conditions.

Overnigth lows will stay in the 30s again, still slightly cooler with mostly clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build through the end of the week. This will allow for skies to stay sunny and dry. Highs will warm each day as offshore flow continues to build as well.

Highs on Thursday will be slightly warmer, finally above average temps (54F). We will see mostly sunny skies and calm winds.

We will see even warmer temperatures by this weekend with plenty of sunshine.