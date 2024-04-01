Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny & warm Tuesday, rain returns late

Another sunny and warm day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the low 60s again this afternoon.

A great night for Mariner's baseball with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for the first pitch!

Tonight, skies will stay dry with a few high clouds later, and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 40s.

A few morning clouds around to start Tuesday, but the Puget Sound will see mostly sunny skies by midday. More clouds will linger along the coast, which will cool the afternoon highs. Rain will return late Tuesday.

Highs will once again be in the 60s on Tuesday afternoon, but clouds will increase after sunset.

Rain will return along the coast in the afternoon, but will move into the Puget Sound area by 10pm. A few inches of mountain snow overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning for the mountain passes.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will stick around for Thursday. Mainly dry skies with sun breaks on Friday, but the rain doesn't stay away for long. Showers return for the weekend.