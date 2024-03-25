Seattle weather: Sunbreaks and showers Tuesday

Clouds, showers and a few sunbreaks today for Western Washington. It has been a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Tonight, scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours, along with light snow in the mountains.

Tuesday will start cloudy with a few showers around. There will be more sunbreaks on Tuesday with rounds of light to moderate rain through the evening. Mountain snow for the higher mountain passes will continue.

A stronger frontal system will bring more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds Wednesday. A chance of t-storms along the coast both Wednesday and around the sound Thursday.

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler in the low to mid 50s and temperatures will not get much warmer until the end of the week. High pressure will start to build on Friday, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend.