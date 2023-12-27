Seattle weather: Showers to start Thursday, mild temps

A very MILD day for the PNW! Highs today in the mid 50s compared to an average high of 46!

A weakening cold front is moving onshore this evening, bringing more rain overnight into early Thursday morning.

A few showers will be around to start the day Thursday with a few sprinkles through midday.

Thursday morning, there is a potential for coastal flooding and high surf along the coast. Several advisories are in effect for potential flooding danger.

Highs Thursday will be well above average again and we could even see record highs.

There is a slight chance of a sprinkle Friday, but overall it looks mainly dry. We see a few more showers for the weekend, but we dry out again heading into 2024!