Stormy Wednesday bringing heavy lowland rain, gusty wind, and mountain snow

An atmospheric river pattern will impact Western Washington Wednesday with heavy lowland rain, gusty wind, and heavy mountain snow.

Temperatures will be mild today, back in the low 50s with a strong southerly wind and lots of rain.

Those south winds will stay strong through the evening commute with gusts reaching 40-45 mph in the Puget Sound lowlands. With this threat, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast and Puget Sound lowlands.

Thursday will bring breezy wind at times, but it will not be quite as strong.

Heavy rain will impact Western Washington through Wednesday night. Lowland areas could see 1 to 3 inches of precipitation through Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for rivers, creeks and streams in the central and south sound. The Skokomish River is expected to crest early Thursday at moderate flood stage.

Heavy snow will continue to fall in the mountains Wednesday and Thursday. Snow levels will remain higher Wednesday, around 4,000 feet. That means Snoqualmie Pass will likely just be seeing rain until snow levels drop Wednesday night. 1 to 3 feet of snow is possible through Thursday in the Olympics and near Snoqualmie Pass.

Starting Friday morning through the middle of next week, we're not getting much of a break from the rain. Temperatures will stay cool as well, bringing a chance of a rain and snow mix in the Puget Sound lowlands most mornings. Accumulations are unlikely, but some of the higher hills could see a dusting at times.