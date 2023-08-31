Seattle weather: Warmer and drier conditions ahead of a cooler Labor Day

Conditions were all over the place Thursday as skies featured sun, clouds, and rain at times across Western WA.

Highs were cool again, but warmer than yesterday. SeaTac hit 69 at the airport, and we picked up 0.02" of rain as well.

Overnight, just a few passing clouds with temperatures near average in that mid to upper 50s as you get out the door.

After clouds move out early Friday, look for mostly sunny skies and warmer highs. Some of us will heat to above normal in the upper 70s. Average for this time of year is now 75.

The heat keeps coming into Saturday as high pressure strengthens. Highs go soaring into the 80s again, but we'll see another dramatic temperature drop by Sunday. Highs for the second half of the weekend plummet into the mid to upper 60s.

Skies Sunday are cloudy with a few light showers forecast for the morning hours, but by late afternoon a trough will sink south off the coast of British Columbia giving us another shot at showers.

Most showers will wrap up by Labor Day, but temperatures will remain about five degrees cooler than normal under mostly cloudy conditions.

Our cooler more Fall like air will hang with us through most of the week. Skies feature clouds and sunbreak with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

