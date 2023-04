What's Kraken?

In just their second season, the Seattle Kraken are looking to be playoff bound! "What's Kraken," helps you get to know the team as it pushes for the postseason.

Hear from the coach and players, as well as our hockey insiders as they give their insight in a segment we call "Take 32." Each Wednesday night, host Aaron Levine and Kraken analysts look at which players are leading the way, what milestones are being reached and the games ahead.