WATCH LIVE: Good Day Seattle Weather Alert Day
National Weather Service: Wet, windy conditions with possible coastal flooding
High Surf Advisory for western WA
Wind Advisory for western WA
2 morning sailings canceled on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route in WA
Thanksgiving storms could knock out power; Here's how to prepare in WA
WSDOT: Traveling I-5 between Bellingham and Canadian border
SEA Airport offers 90 minutes of free parking amid Thanksgiving travel surge
Washington State Ferries warns of king tide cancellations