Deputies: Thurston County couple reported missing; disappearance is 'suspicious'

article

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a couple reported missing this week.

On Monday, deputies went to a home in Lake Forest Development to do a welfare check on Davido and his wife Karen A. Keop after one of them didn't show up for work.

When deputies arrived at the home, the couple was missing and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance is considered suspicious, the sheriff's office said.

Their car was also missing from the home and later found near 67th Avenue Southeast and Rainier Road Southeast.

Davido is described as 6 feet and 180 pounds and Koep is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Detectives are investigating and continuing to search for the missing couple.

Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or through dispatch at 360-704-2740.