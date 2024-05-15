SPD officer fined in Jaahnavi Kandula's death fails to pay $5,000

The Seattle Police officer who hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula with a squad car failed to pay the $5,000 traffic fine for doing so.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office confirmed with FOX 13 News on Wednesday that Ofc. Kevin Dave, who faces no criminal charges, failed to pay his $5,000 fine for second-degree negligent driving.

That infraction has now defaulted, with an additional $52 tacked on.

Dave now has until May 29 to pay his ticket before it goes to collections. Further, a delinquent notice from the Seattle Municipal Court warns that Dave could have a hold placed on his vehicle registration or have his license suspended.

Officer Dave was answering a priority call when he sped through red lights, driving 74 mph in a 25 mph zone, when he hit and killed Kandula as she was in a crosswalk. His emergency lights were on, but not his siren. King County Prosecutors previously said Officer Dave was not impaired or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.

The incident came under intense scrutiny after another Seattle Police officer, Daniel Auderer — vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) — and SPOG president Mike Solan were captured on bodycam having a phone call, laughing and joking about Kandula's death.

MORE SEATTLE POLICE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Seattle mayor signs new contract with police union

Queen Anne street takeover: No arrests in loud, illegal event raise public safety concerns

Seattle officer who joked about killed student to host workshop at national conference

Mayor Harrell hires firm to investigate sexual harassment claims against SPD leaders

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced in a statement she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.